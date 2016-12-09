US Coins
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
A mule error you'll likely never come across [VIDEO]
- Published: Dec 9, 2016, 9 AM
In a Coin World Show & Tell video segment, Bill Gibbs introduces an item that's a personal favorite and that you probably won't ever see unless you're at the Coin World offices.
In our first installment of Coin World Show & Tell Facebook video series, Managing Editor William Gibbs recalls the story of a mule error that is “an interesting part of Coin World’s medallic history.”
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The new Show & Tell series will feature Coin World editors explaining interesting numismatic items at the Coin World offices in Sidney, Ohio.
Enjoy the video and look out for future Show & Tell segments each week.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles