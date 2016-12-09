A mule error you'll likely never come across [VIDEO]
- Published: Dec 9, 2016, 9 AM
In a Coin World Show & Tell video segment, Bill Gibbs introduces an item that's a personal favorite and that you probably won't ever see unless you're at the Coin World offices.
In our first installment of Coin World Show & Tell Facebook video series, Managing Editor William Gibbs recalls the story of a mule error that is “an interesting part of Coin World’s medallic history.”
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The new Show & Tell series will feature Coin World editors explaining interesting numismatic items at the Coin World offices in Sidney, Ohio.
Enjoy the video and look out for future Show & Tell segments each week.
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