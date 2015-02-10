£1.3 million Anglo-Saxon hoard revealed at British Museum [VIDEO]

The British Museum posted a video to YouTube highlighting its new exhibition of the 5,251 Anglo-Saxon coins discovered during a December metal detecting rally in the English countryside.

The value of the hoard, which is mostly made up of silver pennies from the 10th and 11th centuries, is estimated at £1.3 million ($1,973,639 U.S.).

READ: Largest Anglo-Saxon coin hoard in 175 years discovered in United Kingdom

Paul Coleman, 59, was the man who actually made the discovery. He is interviewed in the British Museum's segment.

The museum's exhibition opened on Tuesday.

