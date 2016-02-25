Canadian $20 coin features Irish good luck symbol

The Royal Canadian Mint celebrates the Irish symbol of good luck with a colorful enamel shamrock (four-leaf clover) on a new Proof .9999 fine silver $20 coin.

The Irish shamrock has a new home, on Canadian coins.

The green four-leafed shamrock is instantly recognized as an Irish symbol associated with St. Patrick’s Day. To celebrate the venerable symbol, the Royal Canadian Mint has issued a Proof .9999 fine silver $20 coin sporting a colorful image in green.

Green and usually three-leafed, the clover that famously gives the Irish landscape its deep emerald color is known the world over as the shamrock, and it is easily the most recognizable emblem of Ireland and its people.

It is said that Saint Patrick, the fifth century saint whose death is commemorated each year on March 17, famously used the clover’s three leaves to illustrate the Christian principle of the Holy Trinity. But many are likely to associate this little green plant with the legendary four-leaf variety, which is a centuries-old symbol for luck.

The reverse design by Canadian artist Lilyane Coulombe features a four-leaf clover with translucent green enamel that emphasizes its iconic shape.

The obverse carries the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The $20 coin weighs 31.39 grams and measures 38 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces and retails for $74.95 through distributor Talisman Coins.

To order, or for more information about the coin, visit the distributor’s website.