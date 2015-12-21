RCM places Tyrannosaurus Rex on silver $20 coin

The fierce Tyrannosaurus Rex is the next subject of the Royal Canadian Mint’s silver $20-for-$20 coin program. The coin is the latest in a series of similar coins sold at face value by the RCM.

The Specimen Finish .9999 fine silver $20 coin has a mintage limit of 300,000 pieces. The coin is the 22nd in a series that began in 2011 and that has included such themes as Canada’s final 1-cent coin, Superman, Bugs Bunny, and the Canadian flag anniversary. All of the coins but the Flag $25 coin are denominated $20. The program has since expanded to include $50, $100, and $200 coins available at face value.

An original work of art by Canadian artist Julius Csotonyi appears on the reverse of the T. rex silver $20 coin. A tyrannosaurus rex runs toward the viewer. The T. rex has its head turned slightly, opening its mouth wide to reveal deadly teeth. Artwork was reviewed for scientific accuracy by palaeontologists at the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology in Alberta, according to the RCM.

The $20 coin weighs 7.96 grams and measures 27 millimeters in diameter. Each coin is packaged in a clear vinyl pouch accompanied by a full-color certificate featuring an image of the famous dinosaur in its primordial habitat.

The RCM announced that the next silver $20-for-$20 coin will showcase Superman V Batman, to be released in February 2016. A third $20 coin (theme unannounced) is due for release in May.

The new silver $20 coin is available from the RCM website, and from distributor Talisman Coins.