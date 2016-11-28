Pearl Harbor anniversary honored on new coin

The Bradford Exchange honors the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor with a coin.

The 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor falls on Dec. 7, 2016.

A new base metal coin from Tristan da Cunha memorializes the “Day that will live in infamy” in American history.

The reverse of the 75th Anniversary Heroes Of Pearl Harbor coin depicts President Franklin Roosevelt and one of the American battleships that was sunk on that day, perhaps the USS Arizona.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

An effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

Specifications have not been released, but the mintage limit is 1,941 pieces.

The coin is available from the Bradford Exchange for $44.95 and $4.95 shipping, at its website.