Tuvalu coins raise money for Pearl Harbor statue

The United States Navy Memorial organization and partner U.S. Money Reserve commissioned the private mint in Australia to issue silver and gold commemorative Pearl Harbor anniversary coins (in the name of Tuvalu) to help raise money for a statue to be placed in Honolulu. A donation of $5 per coin sold is being made toward the statue funding, according to U.S. Money Reserve.

The Honolulu statue is to be a replica of the Lone Sailor statue that appears in Washington, D.C., at the U.S. Navy Memorial. Several other examples of the statue are placed throughout the United States.

The bronze statue was created by Stanley Bleifeld, the U.S. Navy Memorial’s official sculptor. It has two pieces, a sailor standing 7 feet tall and his sea bag at his feet.

According to U.S. Money Reserve, the statue in Honolulu will include steel from the USS Arizona, one of the ships that was sunk by the Japanese on the Dec. 7, 1941, attack, on the “day that will live in infamy.”

Three gold coins and one silver coin share a similar design to mark the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The reverses depict three U.S. Navy ships set against a backdrop of Pacific waves and Hawaii’s mountainous landscape, with two Imperial Japanese Zero fighter planes flying overhead as the first wave of the assault began at 7:48 a.m. Hawaiian Time. In all, more than 15 U.S. naval ships and 188 U.S. aircraft were destroyed and 2,403 American military and civilians were killed, while 1,178 others were wounded.

The obverses feature the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Proof 2016 .999 fine tenth-ounce gold $25, quarter-ounce gold $50 and 1-ounce gold $100 coins are joined by a 1-ounce silver bullion coin.

In total, 700 sets of all three gold coins were made, with an additional 300 coins available individually for each gold denomination.

There is no mintage limit on the silver dollar.

Pricing varies depending on quantity purchased and method of payment.

The sets are sold out, but individual coins remain available, with the tenth-ounce gold coin price starting at $189 and the 1-ounce gold coin beginning at $1,789. Pricing for the quarter-ounce coin was unavailable at press time. The silver coin is priced as low as $29.99 each.

