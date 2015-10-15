China marks World War II anniversary with silver, gold coins

A quarter-ounce Proof .999 fine gold 100-yuan coin from China’s World War II anniversary program features a soldier from the 8th Route Army playing the bugle, as well as one of the battle sites.

Doves of peace appear on the 5-ounce, Proof .999 fine silver 50-yuan coin from China for the 70th anniversary of World War II.

China honors the 70th anniversary of its victory over Japan during World War II with three new coins, including this 1-ounce, Proof .999 fine silver 10-yuan coin.

China has issued three commemorative coins marking the 70th anniversary of the World War II victory over Japan.

China’s participation in World War II, in what is called the Second Sino-Japanese War, was notable though maybe not as well known as the conflicts in Europe, North Africa, and the Pacific region.

China was the first Allied nation drawn in to the war, after Japanese forces invaded in 1937. The shape of war shifted after the Japanese invasion of Pearl Harbor late in 1941, and continued through 1945 when the Allies were victorious.

The Second Sino-Japanese War was the largest Asian war in the 20th century. Casualties of the war accounted for more than 90 percent of all casualties in the Pacific Theater.

The People’s Bank of China has issued a set of commemorative coins to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the victory in the “War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the fight against fascism during World War II.”

Three 2015 coins were minted with the intention to commemorate the victory and to remind people to remember the history, and cherish the peace that resulted from it.

The coins feature the national emblem on the obverse.

The reverses of the coins are designed with different themes to tell the challenges of war and the contributions of the citizens

All three legal tender coins prominently feature the number “70,” along with the years “1945-2015.” The words “The 70th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War” appear in Chinese.

The reverse of the Proof quarter-ounce .999 fine gold 100-yuan coin features a soldier of the 8th Route Army playing the brass bugle,and also depicts Baota Mountain & Yanhe River in Yan’an.

The reverse of the Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver 10-yuan coin features a group statue representing all Chinese people’s efforts in the War of Resistance, the Great Wall, and a sea of moving waves.

The reverse of the Proof 5-ounce .999 fine silver 50-yuan coin features a “V” symbol for Victory and peace doves.

Mintage limits were unavailable as of Oct. 15.

Distributor PandaAmerica in mid-October received its allotment of the 10- and 100-yuan coins, which are available in a two-coin set. PandaAmerica offers the set for $1,250 U.S. It currently does not offer the 5-ounce silver coin.

To order, visit its website.