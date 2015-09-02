Barclays the first big UK bank to take Bitcoin: Coin World Buzz
- Published: Sep 2, 2015, 5 AM
1. Bitcoin at Barclays
According to Daily Mail UK, Barclays will the first major retail bank in the United Kingdom to accept Bitcoin, and will begin doing so later this year.
"It plans to allow people to make charity donations using the virtual currency by going into partnership with a 'bitcoin exchange.' Such spending platforms are essentially a way of allowing transactions to be carried out instantaneously without a bank acting as middleman," Daily Mail reports.
2. Daniel Frank Sedwick's October auction
Rare silver coins and gold from shipwrecks are among the items that will be available at the world coins auction.
3. Los Angeles Sale will feature 1929 gold
"Bonhams' Sept. 14 auction in Los Angeles of 384 lots of coins and medals includes an example of the half eagle and double eagle from 1929, the year the New York Stock Market crashed."
Take a look at what else the Bonham sale will offer.
4. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce Wednesday at 10:12 a.m. ET:
5. Hot topics
Check out the three most-read stories of the last couple of days:
- Preferential treatment for some in Mint sales?: Monday Morning Brief, August 31, 2015
- Superman flies again on Canada’s silver $20 coin
- A newish edge error for Jefferson: Collectors' Clearinghouse
6. Something social
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 17, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: What’s a 1907 Rolled Rim $10 coin?
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue