The elephant is the first subject of the Pobjoy Mint’s 2019 five-coin series with Sierra Leone. The coins celebrate the “Big Five” African animals.

Five African animals are considered safari royalty, the most powerful and enthralling animals to see in the wild.

The Pobjoy Mint has begun a coin series capturing these “Big Five” animals in high relief, and the first coin in the collection features the African elephant.

Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, these new coins are being produced to show the power of the animals and illustrate their appeal.

If you are planning a safari to Africa, the Big Five represent safari royalty — the elephant, the lion, the leopard, the rhino and the buffalo. The term, originally used to describe the five most difficult and dangerous animals to hunt on foot, has stuck and now, thankfully, is used to described the five “must see” animals for a person taking a safari, as hunting continues to fall out of favor.

These incredible animals are impressive in their own right and if you are lucky enough to witness any of them in their natural habitat, it will remain with you for years to come.

“Sadly these animals are now endangered species but hopefully with more nature reserves being set up and the awareness of their plight being made more public, these magnificent animals will be protected for generations to come,” according to the Pobjoy Mint.

All about elephants

The first of the five 2019 coins features the elephant, the largest of all land mammals. Elephants can live up to 70 years in the wild.

Elephants are very communicative and sociable, using a wide range of sounds to communicate with each other, some of which can be heard six miles away. These mammals are calm as long as you leave them alone, and it is best not to annoy them, as 12,000 pounds of angry elephant hurtling toward you would be a terrifying sight.

The elephant is probably best known for its amazing trunk, which contains 40,000 muscles and is used for grasping, foraging and for sucking up water that it then transfers to its mouth for drinking. An elephant’s trunk can be used to identify the size, shape and temperature of the object it touches.

The coin features the head of an elephant styled somewhat like an African mask. The special incused rim continues the theme with an African pattern.

The coin is struck from .999 fine silver and weighs 62.21 grams (two ounces).

The coin measures 50 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 500 pieces.

Each “Big Five” coin is packaged in a custom-made acrylic box with an outer printed sleeve, which includes the certificate of authenticity, and each coin retails for $129.95 U.S.

