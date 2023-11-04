2023 trial $100 coin found outside of Perth Mint

The obverse design for the trial example, left, is easily identifiable when compared to the design as issued, right, thanks to the addition of the dual dates 1952-2022.

A trial example of a 2023 Kangaroo 1-ounce gold $100 bullion coin slipped out of the Perth Mint, the Perth Mint confirmed.

Lawrence Chard, of Chards Coin and Bullion in Blackpool, England, contacted Coin World Oct. 25 to alert that his firm had recently discovered what he called a “Mint Error Mule” of a 2023 Kangaroo bullion coin in a tube of the normal coins.

The coin that Chard found has the standard obverse used from 2019 to 2022 on gold Kangaroo coins, whereas the rest of the 2023 coins have the special obverse showing the dual dates 1952–2022, referencing the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, above her portrait.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022, spurred the design change. In absence of a new effigy to reflect the new ruler, King Charles III, the memorial obverse with the dual dates was used.

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The legend ELIZABETH II AUSTRALIA and 100 DOLLARS also surrounds the effigy of the late queen.

Neil Vance, general manager minted products at the Perth Mint, on Nov. 1 confirmed the release of this trial piece.

“Prior to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, The Perth Mint struck a small number of Kangaroo coins with the approved obverse of the time,” he said. “After Her Majesty’s passing, we submitted a new Kangaroo design with the Memorial Obverse and released these coins. One of the original trial strikes, which is a formally approved coin, made its way into circulation.”

Though he was offered the chance to return the piece for a normal example, Chard said he plans to keep the trial piece in his personal collection.

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