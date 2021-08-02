Perth Mint coin made for Year of Three Kings

The latest offering in the Royal Star series commemorates the year 1936 when three kings reigned in England. The .999 fine silver dollar has a mintage limit of 900.

It was an unprecedented event in the history of the world that hasn’t been repeated in the 85 years since it happened.

In 1936, the United Kingdom’s reigning king, George V, died in January. His son, Edward VIII, ascended, but abdicated later that year in order to marry an American divorcee. The throne was passed to the Duke of York, who became King George VI. The new king ruled until his death in 1952. He was succeeded by his daughter, who became Queen Elizabeth II, England’s current and longest reigning monarch.

While not one of the United Kingdom’s brightest moments, the transitional year of 1936 having three different rulers is being remembered by the Perth Mint with a royal cross-shaped Proof .999 fine silver coin issued on behalf of Tokelau. The center cartouche of the coin’s design features cameo profile portraits of the three men, highlighted in 24-karat gold plating. The coin is part of the Royal Star series.

In addition to the portraits, the obverse of the coin features the royal cyphers or monograms of each of the leaders. The top of the coin offers the year 1936 beneath a crown and the portraits are ringed by the words THREE KINGS and the names of the individuals shown from left to right, George V, Edward VII and George VI.

The reverse offers the Ian Rank Broadley portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, facing right with each arm of the star-shape featuring the floral emblems of the United Kingdom. The legend ELIZABETH II, date of issue and denomination appear with the legend 1 OZ 999 SILVER for guarantee of weight and purity.

Each coin is encapsulated in a clamshell-style presentation case, lined in black velvet and satin, protected by an outer cardboard box. A certificate of authenticity in included. The 40-millimeter coin weighs 31.39 grams.

Mintage is limited to 900 with the price of $149.95. The coin is available at talismancoins.com.

