Perth Mint marks King Tut discovery centennial on coin

The Perth Mint’s 2022 gold $100 coin for Tuvalu marks the centennial of discovery of the tomb of King Tutankhamun.

King Tutankhamun laid undisturbed for millennia, until archaeologist Howard Carter discovered his 3,500-year-old tomb 100 years ago.

The Perth Mint’s colorful 2022 .9999 fine gold $100 coin for Tuvalu celebrates the centennial of the discovery.

The young pharaoh and the spectacular treasures he was buried with became a worldwide sensation and to this day remain sources of intense fascination. Probably no other artefact epitomizes King Tut in the public imagination as much as his solid gold death mask.

The reverse of the Tuvalu coin portrays the Tutankhamun death mask, in an image rendered from an official photograph.

The image, which features applications of color replicating the mask’s famous glass paste inlays, is surrounded by the inscription TUTANKHAMUN 100 YEARS, hieroglyphs, a cartouche, and the Perth Mint’s P Mint mark.

The 1-ounce coin measures 32.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage of 250 pieces.

The coin is only for sale in Australia from the Perth Mint, but is available from distributor EMK outside of Australia.

The issue price is $3,631.82 Australian (about $2,462 U.S.).

To order, visit the Perth Mint website, www.perthmint.com, or distributor EMK at https://www.emk.com/en-us/.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter