Van Buren Presidential silver medal sales to begin in February
- Published: Jan 17, 2021, 10 AM
Collectors will be able to place orders Feb. 1 with the United States Mint for the Martin Van Buren Presidential silver medal.
The 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal struck with a Matte Finish is being offered at $65. The Presidential silver medal series was introduced in August 2018 with the George Washington and John Adams medals, then priced at $39.95 each.
The price was bumped in 2020 to $46 for the introduction of the Andrew Jackson medal, and subsequently jumped to $65 Oct. 13 when the prices for 15 products containing .999 fine silver were increased.
The Van Buren medal is based Moritz Furst’s and John Reich’s original designs.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jan 16, 2021, 2 PM
Turkmenistan updates manat bank notes with anniversary issues
-
US Coins Jan 15, 2021, 10 PM
Designs revealed for the centennial 2021 dollars
-
US Coins Jan 15, 2021, 7 PM
No West Point Mint quarters offered in 2021
-
US Coins Jan 15, 2021, 6 PM
Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 signed by president