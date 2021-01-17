Van Buren Presidential silver medal sales to begin in February
- Published: Jan 17, 2021, 10 AM
Collectors will be able to place orders Feb. 1 with the United States Mint for the Martin Van Buren Presidential silver medal.
The 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal struck with a Matte Finish is being offered at $65. The Presidential silver medal series was introduced in August 2018 with the George Washington and John Adams medals, then priced at $39.95 each.
The price was bumped in 2020 to $46 for the introduction of the Andrew Jackson medal, and subsequently jumped to $65 Oct. 13 when the prices for 15 products containing .999 fine silver were increased.
The Van Buren medal is based Moritz Furst’s and John Reich’s original designs.
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