Vermont 5-ounce silver quarter dollar to be priced higher

The fourth of five Uncirculated 2020-P America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver quarter dollars will be issued Nov. 23.

Sales by the United States Mint will begin at noon Eastern Time Nov. 23 for the Uncirculated 2020-P Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

The product is being offered at $229 per coin with a mintage limit of 13,750 coins. There is no household ordering limit.

The $229 retail price is 31.4% higher than was charged for the Uncirculated 2020-P Weir Farm National Historic Site 5-ounce silver quarter dollar, which was released May 18, and the Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve 5-ounce silver quarter dollar, issued Sept. 18.

The mintage ceiling for the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller coin is the same as the limit for the Salt River Bay issue. The mintage limit for the Weir Farm coin is 20,000. The Weir Farm coin was initially released at $174.25 per coin.

The price on all the 5-ounce silver coins was hiked to $229 on Oct. 13 when the U.S. Mint raised the price on 15 numismatic products containing silver coins or medals.

According to the U.S. Mint’s Oct. 25 sales report, sales of 13,650 coins has been reached for the Weir Farm 5-ounce coin and 13,747 for the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller coin.

The fifth and final Uncirculated 5-ounce silver quarter to be issued in calendar year 2020 is the 2020-P Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve coin. No official release date has yet been announced by U.S. Mint officials.

