Uncirculated 2020-P 5-ounce silver coin limited to 20,000 pieces

The Uncirculated 2020-W National Park of American Samoa 5-ounce silver quarter dollar is limited to a release of 20,000 coins.

The Uncirculated 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 5-ounce silver quarter dollar goes on sale by the U.S. Mint at noone Eastern Time Feb. 6.

The U.S. Mint will begin offering the limited-edition Uncirculated 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 3-inch 5-ounce .999 fine silver quarter dollar at noon Eastern Time Feb. 6.

The issue is being restricted to a maximum release of 20,000 coins with no household ordering restrictions.

The $178.25 purchase price is 15 percent, or $23.30, higher than the $154.95 the Mint charged for each of the five Uncirculated 2019-P America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver quarter dollars. The same $154.95 price was also charged for the five Uncirculated 2018-P 5-ounce silver quarter dollars.

The U.S. Mint is also expected to offer, to its authorized purchasers, up to 80,000 of the 2020 5-ounce silver bullion versions of the National Park of American Samoa coin, which are also struck at the Philadelphia Mint, but without the P Mint mark.

The reverse design of the National Park of American Samoa quarter dollar depicts a Samoan fruit bat mother hanging in a tree with her pup. The image evokes the remarkable care and energy this species devotes to its offspring. The design is intended to bring awareness to the species’ threatened status.

The National Park of American Samoa is the only park in the U.S. national park system the Samoan fruit bat calls home.

The reverse design, rendered by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Richard A. Masters, was sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

