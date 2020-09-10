Salt River Bay 5-ounce coin sales start Sept. 18

The Uncirculated 2020-P Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve 5-ounce silver quarter dollar is limited to a release of 13,750 coins.

The Uncirculated 2020-P Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve 5-ounce silver quarter dollar goes on sale at noon Eastern Time Sept. 18, with a maximum release of 13,750 coins.

The coins are priced at $178.25 each, subject to change with movement in the spot price of silver.

The reverse design by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Richard Masters and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna depicts a red mangrove tree in an early stage of its life cycle, as it develops from a very small plant to an adult tree. The design brings awareness to the park’s endangered mangrove forests and the unique and delicate nature of how the species reproduces in salt water.

The 3-inch .999 fine silver quarter dollar is the third of five releases for 2020 and the 53rd of 56 in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The previous issue, the Uncirculated 2020-P Weir Farm National Historic Site 5-ounce silver quarter dollar, was limited to 20,000 coins when issued May 18.

Sales of the Weir Farm coin, as of Sept. 6, totaled 12,989 coins, according to the U.S. Mint.

The 2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve 5-ounce silver quarter dollar will also be offered as a bullion release without Mint mark through the U.S. Mint’s network of authorized purchasers.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter