Uncirculated Weir Farm 5-ounce silver quarter still available

Sales of the Uncirculated 2020-P Weir Farm National Historic Site 5-ounce silver coin continue online, with 12,262 pieces sold as of June 11.

Sales of the Uncirculated 2020-P Weir Farm National Historic Site 5-ounce silver quarter dollar continue, with 12,262 pieces sold as of June 11.

The coin is the second of the 5-ounce coin releases in the America the Beautiful quarter dollars program in 2020. The 5-ounce quarter dollar, despite its weight, is denominated at the same 25-cent level as the regular coins struck for circulation and for various collector products.

Priced at $178.25, this issue’s reverse design portrays an artist wearing a painter’s smock painting outside Julian Alden Weir’s studio at Weir Farm. “It is inspired by various images of the studio and Weir’s paintings created on the property, as well as descriptions of Weir and his fellow artist’s creative inspiration from the rural environment. The composition allows the viewer to feel as if he or she is standing where Weir once stood,” according to the Mint.

The inscription A NATIONAL PARK FOR ART is included. Additional inscriptions are WEIR FARM, CONNECTICUT, 2020, and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The obverse features a 1932 restored portrait of George Washington.

Each coin is encapsulated and packaged with a Certificate of Authenticity. Production is limited to 20,000 units. There is no household order limit.

The Uncirculated collector coin should not be confused with the bullion version of the same size and design. That version bears a somewhat different finish, and, while also struck at the Philadelphia Mint, lacks that facility’s P Mint mark, which is found on the obverse of the Uncirculated coin.

The Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov. As of June 12, orders were still not being accepted via the Mint’s toll-free telephone line.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter