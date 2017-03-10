The top-selling Boys Town Centennial coin on Day 1
- Published: Mar 10, 2017, 8 AM
The coin generating the most interest during first-day sales March 9 of the Boys Town Centennial commemorative program was the Uncirculated 2017-D half dollar, with 8,883 coins reported sold by the United States Mint.
First-day sales figures for each version of the gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar follow:
??Proof 2017-W $5 gold half eagle, 653
??Uncirculated 2017-W $5 gold half eagle, 854
??Proof 2017-P silver dollar, 5,899
??Uncirculated 2017-P silver dollar, 3,646
??Proof 2017-S copper-nickel clad half dollar, 6,936
??Uncirculated 2017-D copper-nickel clad half dollar, 8,883
??Three-coin Proof set, 2,255 out of a 15,000-set limit, sales restricted to two sets per household
Public Law 114-30, the Boys Town Centennial Commemorative Coin Act, authorizes the U.S. Mint to strike and issue, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, 50,000 gold $5 half eagles, 350,000 silver dollars and 300,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.
The half dollar and dollar are currently offered at introductory prices through 3 p.m. ET April 10, after which regular issue prices will be in effect for the single silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar product options. Pricing for the three product options that contain the $5 gold half eagles will be according to the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid, and is subject to change weekly based on fluctuations in the price of gold.
To order and find pricing information for the coins, visit the Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov or telephone Mint customer service at 800-872-6468.
