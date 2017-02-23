New Boys Town coins set to make their debut
- Published: Feb 23, 2017, 4 AM
Boys Town is hosting a March 9 event at The Liaison Capitol Hill hotel in Washington, D.C., to coincide with the U.S. Mint’s launch the same day of the 2017 Boys Town Centennial gold $5 half eagles, silver dollars and copper-nickel clad half dollars.
The Boys Town event, at 2 p.m. ET in the hotel’s Metropolitan Ballroom, is intended to celebrate the launch of the three coins. The single Proof and Uncirculated half eagles, Proof and Uncirculated dollars and Proof and Uncirculated half dollars, will be made available for purchase at the event.
The three-coin Proof set, containing Proof examples of each of the commemorative coins, will not be available at the event since the set is a limited-edition product. The three-coin set will be limited to a product release of 15,000 sets, with a household ordering limit of two sets.
Collectors may also order each of the product options through the U.S. Mint’s online catalog or by telephone at 800-872-6468, beginning at noon ET March 9.
The Mint has already released pricing information for the individual silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollars. Pricing for the two single gold coin options, as well-as the three-coin set containing the Proof gold half eagle, will be announced closer to the release date since pricing is tied to the spot price of the precious metal.
This article was updated and revised at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 23 with new information from the U.S. Mint.
