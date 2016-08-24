The designs approved for the 2017 Boys Town Centennial copper-nickel clad half dollar were originally submitted to the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and Commission of Fine Arts for consideration on the silver dollar.

The designs given final approval for the silver dollar were originally created for the half dollar.

Boys Town founder Father Edward J. Flanagan will be recognized on the obverse of the 2017 Boys Town Centennial gold $5 half eagle.

There would be no Boys Town Centennial to celebrate with commemorative coins in 2017 had it not been for the efforts of founder Father Edward J. Flanagan.

Approved designs for the three-coin 2017 Boys Town Centennial Coin Program were unveiled Aug. 23 by the U.S. Mint at ceremonies held at Boys Town Music Hall in Boys Town, Neb.

Boys Town is one of the largest nonprofit organizations in the country, dedicated to serving at-risk children and families of all backgrounds and religions. Founded in 1917 by Father Edward Flanagan, the organization provides treatment for the behavioral, emotional, and physical problems of children and families in 11 regions across the country. Boys Town programs impact the lives of more than 2 million children and families each year.

The enabling legislation, Public Law 114-30, calls for the production and release, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, of up to 50,000 gold $5 coins, 350,000 silver dollars and 300,000 copper-nickel-clad half dollars.

Connect with Coin World:

Surcharges added to the purchase price of each gold coin of $35, $10 for the silver dollar and $5 for the copper-nickel clad half dollar, are to be paid to Boys Town to carry out its mission after the U.S. Mint recoups its production and associated costs.

Unveiling ceremony

The Aug. 23 coin unveiling ceremony was a joint event between the U.S. Mint and Boys Town. The designs were approved by Deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin.

“Each time a person looks at any one of these unique designs, it will spark an interest in learning about the history of Boys Town, acknowledging the extraordinary efforts made by this organization to give comfort and purpose to children in need, and recognizing the significant contributions of Father Flanagan,” said United States Mint Principal Deputy Director Rhett Jeppson.

Jeppson was joined by Boys Town representatives Cordell Cade and Kymani Bell, mayor and vice mayor, respectively; Dan Daly, executive vice president, director of Youth Care; and Jerry Davis, vice president of Advocacy.

The gold coin’s obverse features a portrait of Father Flanagan. Inscriptions are BOYS TOWN CENTENNIAL, IN GOD WE TRUST, FR. EDWARD FLANAGAN, LIBERTY, and 2017. The obverse was designed by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Donna Weaver and sculptured by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.

The gold coin reverse depicts an outstretched hand holding a young oak tree growing from an acorn. As stated in the idiom “Mighty oaks from little acorns grow,” this design represents the potential of each child helped by Boys Town to grow into a productive, complete adult. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THE WORK WILL CONTINUE, FIVE DOLLARS, and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The reverse was also designed by Weaver and sculptured by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Jim Licaretz.

The approved $5 designs were recommended by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee. The Commission of Fine Arts recommended a different set of designs.

The silver dollar’s obverse depicts a young girl sitting alone and gazing upward into the branches of an oak tree looking for help.The empty space around the girl is deliberate and meant to show the child’s sense of loneliness, isolation, and helplessness. Inscriptions are BOYS TOWN, “When you help a child today...,” IN GOD WE TRUST, LIBERTY, and 1917–2017.

The obverse was designed by AIP Designer Emily Damstra and sculptured by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

The coin’s reverse depicts an oak tree offering shelter and a sense of belonging to the family holding hands below it, which includes the girl from the obverse. Inscriptions are “…you write the history of tomorrow,” UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ONE DOLLAR, and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The reverse was also designed by Damstra and sculptured by Menna.

The designs approved for the silver dollar were originally submitted for CCAC and CFA consideration for the copper-nickel clad half dollar. The CCAC recommended the approved silver dollar designs.

The half dollar obverse depicts an older brother holding the hand of his younger brother in 1917. They walk toward Father Flanagan’s Boys Home and the 1940s pylon representing what would become Boys Town. Inscriptions are BOYS TOWN, 1917, 2017, IN GOD WE TRUST, LIBERTY, and SAVING CHILDREN. The obverse was designed by AIP Designer Chris Costello and sculptured by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.

The coin’s reverse depicts a present-day Boys Town neighborhood of homes where children are schooled and nurtured by caring families. Out of these homes come young adults who graduate from high school and the Boys Town program. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, HEALING FAMILIES, and HALF DOLLAR. The reverse was also designed by Costello and sculptured by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.

The designs approved for the copper-nickel clad half dollar were originally submitted for consideration for the silver dollar. The approved designs were recommended by the CFA.

The Mint will announce the release date and additional pricing information for the Boys Town Centennial Commemorative Coins prior to their release in 2017.