Legend sold a beautifully toned MS-66 1946-S half dollar from the Aurora Borealis Collection at its July 26 Regency Auction XXVII for $2,115.

Adolph A. Weinman’s Walking Liberty half dollar of 1916 to 1947 has shown enduring popularity. The obverse was reused in 1986 for the American Eagle silver bullion program and a gold .999 fine version was minted in 2016 to celebrate the centennial of the design.

Extraordinary eye-appeal for certain examples among these already attractive coins can lead to some surprising auction results.

Walking Liberty half dollars from the 1940s are often collected as a “short set” since they are all widely available in attractive Mint State grades. The 1946-S Walking Liberty half dollar has a high mintage of 3,724,000 and it is the most common San Francisco Mint coin in the series, with typical Mint State 66 examples — of which Professional Coin Grading Service has graded more than 2,000 — trading for around $120 at recent auctions.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions offered a beautifully toned one at its July 26 Regency Auction XXVII, writing, “A pastel blue, gold, and rose band rings the obverse and frames a brilliant silver center.” It realized a massive $2,115.

The next lot in the sale — a 1946-S half dollar graded PCGS MS-67 and assigned a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker — brought $1,586.25, less than the $1,998 it brought in 2016 and far less than the $4,700 it sold for in November 2012.

That the MS-67 coin sold for less than this coin graded a point lower, in the same auction, speaks to the quality and exceptional eye appeal of this particular MS-66 1946-S half dollar.

