1945-S Walking Liberty half in MS-67+ tops $17,000

The 1945-S Walking Liberty half dollar graded PCGS MS-67+ is one of just two comparably graded examples at the grading service.

This 1945-S Walking Liberty half dollar graded PCGS MS-67+ and bearing a CAC sticker is among the very finest known. The coin sold for $17,037.50 on Oct. 26.

A $470,000 1892-S Morgan silver dollar graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker topped bidding at Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency Auction XXIII on Oct. 26. The expected star of the official auctions of the PCGS Members Only show, an 1893-S Morgan dollar graded PCGS MS-67 with a green CAC sticker, failed to sell at an estimate of $1.3 million to $1.5 million, but there were plenty of other highlights to keep people’s attention. Legend’s next Regency Auction, number XXIV, is set for Las Vegas on December 14.

Below is one of three highlights we detail among the many high-profile lots that found new homes at the Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency Auction XXIII:

The Lot:

1945-S Walking Liberty half dollar, Mint State 67+, CAC sticker

The Price:

$17,037.50

The Story:

Among the noteworthy 20th century issues in the auction was a 1945-S Walking Liberty half dollar graded MS-67+ by PCGS, also possessing a green CAC sticker, that sold well above its $10,000 to $11,000 estimate when it found a new home at $17,037.50. It is one of just two comparably graded examples at PCGS, and with no PCGS MS-68 pieces certified, Legend asserted, “We strongly believe this coin is as close to being an MS68 as there ever will be!”

The clean surfaces show virtually no marks, with Legend explaining, “Even when we put a strong glass to it, we were stunned to find NOTHING. The dreaded right [obverse] field is textbook perfect-really unheard of.”

The 1945-S Walking Liberty half dollar has a sizable mintage of more than 10 million coins, and even nice MS-66 representatives can be found for less than $200. The population thins substantially in MS-67, creating a condition rarity among late-date Walking Liberty half dollars.