The Uncirculated 2019-P War in the Pacific National Historical Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time June 6.

The Uncirculated 5-ounce silver quarter dollar will be offered with no household ordering restriction.

The Treasury secretary has limited the 5-ounce silver coin mintage to 100,000 pieces, in bullion and Uncirculated finishes combined, with the Uncirculated version restricted to 20,000 coins.

