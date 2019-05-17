Uncirculated War in the Pacific silver June 6
- Published: May 17, 2019, 6 AM
The Uncirculated 2019-P War in the Pacific National Historical Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time June 6.
The coin is the 48th of 56 to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.
The coin designs replicate those that appear on circulating quarter dollars as well as issues in collector sets.
The Uncirculated 5-ounce silver quarter dollar will be offered with no household ordering restriction.
The Treasury secretary has limited the 5-ounce silver coin mintage to 100,000 pieces, in bullion and Uncirculated finishes combined, with the Uncirculated version restricted to 20,000 coins.
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