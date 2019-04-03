The Mint has already sold more than two-thirds of the maximum Uncirculated 2019-P Lowell National Historical Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollars.

The U.S. Mint's authorized purchasers bought all 80,000 2019 Lowell National Historical Park 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollars within the first week of their offering.

The U.S. Mint does not plan to produce 2019 Lowell National Historical Park bullion quarter dollars beyond its maximum authorization despite demand.

The Philadelphia Mint will not be striking any additional 2019 Lowell National Historical Park 5-ounce silver bullion coins beyond the number already struck and sold.

During the first week of sales, the U.S. Mint’s authorized purchasers bought all 80,000 bullion coins offered. Sales of the Uncirculated version have been nearly as strong, with approximately 67 percent of that 20,000-coin offering sold.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin authorized a maximum of 100,000 coins for each of the five 2019 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver quarter dollars — 80,000 of each bullion coin and 20,000 for each Uncirculated version.

Both versions are struck on the same dedicated press at the Philadelphia Mint, but only the Uncirculated version bears the facility’s P Mint mark. The same press is also being used to strike the 2019-P Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative 5-ounce silver dollars.

The 2019 Lowell National Historical Park 5-ounce silver bullion coin went on sale March 11. Mint spokesman Michael White said March 27 that the bureau sold all 80,000 coins it offered to its authorized purchasers within the first week of the sales launch.

The Mint does not sell its bullion coin versions directly to the public. Instead, it sells the bullion coins to a group of authorized purchasers, who buy quantities of the coins at prices based on the closing London PM spot price per troy ounce plus a premium. The authorized purchasers then disperse the coins to the public, other dealers and investors at a markup.

For the 5-ounce silver bullion coins, the premium per coin above the closing spot price is $9.75 per coin.

The Uncirculated Lowell 5-ounce silver quarter dollar went on sale to the public from the U.S. Mint Feb. 7 at $154.95 per coin.

As of the Mint’s March 31 sales report, the bureau recorded sales of 13,557 of the maximum 20,000 Uncirculated coins available.

