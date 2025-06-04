Superhero coins and medals on the horizon from U.S. Mint

“Look up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane, no it’s Superman!”

The DC Comics and United States Mint’s worlds collide at noon Eastern Time July 28 when the bureau issues its first release in its three-year DC Comics Coin and Medals Program.

Collectors will have the opportunity to place orders for limited-edition, 1-ounce and 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medal and half-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coins featuring the Man of Steel on the obverse.

The Mint previously announced copper-nickel clad versions struck on 30.6-millimeter half dollar planchets would also be offered in the year following a design’s precious metals releases, and no clad version is yet posted on the Mint website.

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Other superheroes gold and silver issues to be featured in 2025 are Batman, followed by Wonder Woman.

The three-year program will offer three more superheroes each in 2026 and 2027, but the identities have not been disclosed by the Mint.

The program’s silver medals are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint without Mint mark, and the $50 gold coins will be struck in a limited production at the West Point Mint with that production facility’s W Mint mark, found just below the cape.

Household orders will be restricted during the first 24 hours of sales, after which order limits will be lifted.

Pricing for the gold coins and silver medals will be announced closer to the release date.

Designs

While the Proof gold coins are being struck at the West Point Mint with a reeded edge, the silver medals are struck at the Philadelphia Mint with a Proof finish and plain edge.

The same main obverse and reverse designs appear on both silver medals and the gold coin.

Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna is designing and sculpting the obverse sides of the pieces and overseeing or directing art by other designers for the reverses. DC Comics artists are not participating, as this is a Mint product, according to a Mint spokesperson.

White says the U.S. Mint is exploring colorizing options but has not yet determined which medal may make use of color.

The blanks for the superhero 2.5-ounce silver medals will measure 2 inches (50.8 millimeters) in diameter, like the previously issued limited-mintage 2.5-ounce silver medals representing the U.S. military branches.

The 1-ounce silver medals will measure 40.6 millimeters, the same diameter as the American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar.

Packaging options are not yet disclosed by the U.S. Mint

The U.S. Mint will reach out to team with other American companies for Comic Art issues for years beyond 2027.

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