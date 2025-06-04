Medal honor sought for pioneer Henrietta Lacks

Legislation is again introduced in Congress seeking to posthumously award a congressional gold medal to Henrietta Lacks “in recognition of her immortal cells which have made invaluable contributions to global health, scientific research, our quality of life, and patients’ rights.”

H.R. 3498, introduced in the House May 19 by Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-MD, was referred to the House Committee on Financial Services, and to the Committee on House Administration.

Lacks’ “HeLa cells” have altered the future of medical science, according to Mfume.

In the Senate, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-MD, simultaneously introduced the same day his version of the Henrietta Lacks Congressional Gold Medal Act.

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“Without knowing it at the time of her cancer treatment, Henrietta Lacks would go on to change the course of modern medicine,” said Van Hollen. “Her cells unlocked a breakthrough in medical research, leading to treatments and cures that are bettering people’s lives to this day.

“But Mrs. Lacks never consented to the use of her cells — nor did she receive rightful credit for the monumental contributions she made. That’s why it’s all the more important that we recognize her with the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’ highest expression of appreciation.”

“The HeLa immortal cell line [named after Lacks] is the oldest and most used human cell line used in scientific research. Henrietta Lacks’ immortal cells have been commercialized and distributed worldwide to researchers, resulting in groundbreaking advancements in modern science and technology.”

The cells, which continue to replicate to this day, were harvested without her knowledge in 1951 at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where she had sought medical treatment for uncontrolled vaginal bleeding and was diagnosed with a malignant cervical tumor. The Johns Hopkins Hospital was one of the few hospitals willing to treat African Americans at that time.

Lacks’ cells doubled every 20 to 24 hours, whereas other human cells died in the same time period. Lacks died Oct. 4, 1951, at age 31 from the aggressive form of cervical cancer.

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