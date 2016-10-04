Theodore Roosevelt 5-ounce silver bullion sales total

The Uncirculated 2016-P Theodore Roosevelt National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar is struck on the same press as the bullion version, but the dies striking it bear the P Mint mark, and the coins receive a post-strike finish. The bullion coin is struck with no Mint mark and receives no such treatment.

The bullion versions of the America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver quarter dollars are offered only through a network of authorized purchasers, firms approved for bulk purchases directly from the Mint.

The U.S. Mint reports cumulative sales through Oct. 3 of 29,500 of the 2016 Theodore Roosevelt National Park 5-ounce silver bullion coins.

The bullion coins went on sale to authorized purchasers Aug. 29.

The U.S. Mint reports sales of 245,800 coins combined from the first four of the five 5-ounce bullion coin offerings for 2016. Sales comprise 1,229,000 ounces of silver.

Respective coin sales for the 5-ounce silver bullion coins so far in 2016 are reported as follows:

??Shawnee National Forest, 105,000

??Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, 75,000

??Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, 36,300

??Theodore Roosevelt National Park, 29,500

??Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument), still to be released

The bullion versions are purchased through an approved network of authorized purchasers that individually buy the coins from the Mint based on the London PM closing spot price of the metal per ounce on a given day, plus a premium of $9.75 per coin. The coins are resold at a markup to other dealers and buyers.

Uncirculated version

The Uncirculated version, bearing the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint, was scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon ET Oct. 6. The opening sales price, subject to change with the price of precious metals, is $149.95.

The product limit is 30,000 coins.