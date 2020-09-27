CCAC recommends silver medal designs to honor Army

The 50.8-millimeter .999 fine silver medal with Matte Finish, when issued, will be part of the U.S. Mint’s ongoing medal program.

These designs were recommended Sept. 22 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for a U.S. Army silver medal.

Proposed designs for a 2.5-ounce silver medal recognizing the 245-year legacy of the United States Army were recommended Sept. 22 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Created on June 14, 1775, by a resolution of the Continental Congress, the Army is the oldest of the United States Armed Forces, and was protecting and defending America even before the nation’s founding.

The 50.8-millimeter .999 fine silver medal with Matte Finish, when issued, will be part of the U.S. Mint’s ongoing medal program. Similar medals are to be released recognizing the other individual branches of the U.S. armed forces.

CCAC members reviewed by teleconference 15 obverse and nine reverse designs rendered by either U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program outside artists or members of the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff.

The CCAC’s recommended obverse design depicts, per the Mint’s description, “a Continental soldier and a modern soldier ‘at the ready’ with the weapons of their respective era. ... Included inscriptions are THIS WE’LL DEFEND and SINCE 1775.” The citizen panel recommends removing THIS WE’LL DEFEND.

The recommended reverse juxtaposes the seven core values of the Army and the U.S. Army flag, with both the flag and its streamers lifted by a breeze. The streamers reference major battles from conflicts in which the U.S. Army was involved.

The panel recommends that one of the streamers recognize the Vietnam War.

