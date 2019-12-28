Proof 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar one of first products for new year

There are no mintage limits or household ordering limits for the Proof 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar.

The Proof 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar goes on sale by the U.S. Mint in early January.

The first American Eagle silver dollar that collectors will be able to obtain from the U.S. Mint in 2020 will be the standard Proof 2020-W dollar on Jan. 9.

As of Dec. 11, the U.S. Mint had not yet established pricing for the 2020-W edition of the annual numismatic product.

The 2019-W coin is still being offered by the Mint at $55.95. The 2019-W coin will remain on sale until the release of the 2020-W issue.

The annual numismatic product is available through an enrollment program that allows Mint customers to have their orders automatically placed for the new coin when it officially becomes available.

The Proof 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar has no mintage limit nor household ordering restrictions. The coin will be struck to order.

The U.S. Mint’s latest sales for the Proof 2019-W silver American Eagle total 335,997 through Dec. 10.

The 2020 coin will likely be the last to bear both the obverse and reverse designs that have graced the coin for more than three decades.

The U.S. Mint is moving ahead with plans to redesign the reverses of the silver and gold American Eagles for 2021 to accommodate the use of anti-counterfeiting technology at the production stage.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has given the Mint the green light to replace the designs, which have appeared on the coins since their release in 1986.

The redesigned reverses will be introduced first on bullion releases dated 2021. The anti-counterfeiting measures will be introduced later on the Proof and other collector versions.

