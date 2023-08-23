Token and Medal Society bestows awards at ANA show
- Published: Aug 23, 2023, 10 AM
The Token and Medal Society bestowed its annual awards Aug. 9 during the American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh.
The Ben and Sylvia Odesser Award is a joint recognition by TAMS and the American Israel Numismatic Association for the best article in AINA’s journal, The Shekel.
The 2023 winners are Steve and Ray Feller for “The Monies of Auschwitz,” April–June, 2022.
Other following awards in various categories are:
Mishler Cataloging Award
First, The Early Betts Medal Companion. (Medals Of America’s Discovery And Colonization (1492–1737), Christopher McDowell, published by the American Numismatic Society; second, The Napoleonic Medal Primer, David Thomason Alexander; third, Schwaab Stamp & Seal Co.: A Catalog Of Obsolete Dies, Tom Casper.
Schenkman literary honor
First, Ernie Nagy, “John Brown Execution Medalet: What is Known About its Legends, Mottoes, and Origin”; second, David Schenkman, “The Many Faces of ‘Dr.’ John H. Pinkard”; third, Harry Waterson, “A Very Subtle Medal.”
25-year membership pin
John Ferm; Ken Hill; Thomas Hallenbeck; Alex A. Pancheco; Leon A. Saryan.
50-year membership pin
Bary D. Bender, Joseph Elrod; Victor L. Fickling; Richard W. Grinolds; R.W. Julian; Thomas M. Wehner.
The Token and Medal Society Inc. is an educational and nonprofit organization devoted to furthering the exonumia field consisting of all forms of tokens, medals, badges and other items of a related nature.
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