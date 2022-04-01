Sellout is close for colorized Purple Heart $1

The limited-edition colorized Proof 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor silver dollar was nearly sold out as of March 30.

U.S. Mint sales of the limited-edition colorized version of the Proof 2022-P National Purple Heart Hall of Honor silver dollar were inching toward a sellout March 30 after initially going on sale March 24.

The numismatic product was limited to a release of 25,000 coins at $95 per coin, restricted to one coin per household.

Unaudited first-day sales totaled 16,363 coins, according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White. As of March 30, White said, sales had increased to 24,772 of the 25,000 coins offered.

Colorization will be accomplished by outside contracted vendor LulaRose, which also held the contract for the colorized 2020 Basketball coins.

According the Mint catalog page for the coin, orders will start shipping on July 14.

White said March 30 that the bureau had not yet awarded the contract for the coin colorization, although the Mint’s website posts an image of what is purported to be an example of a colorized version of the Proof 2022-P National Purple Heart Hall of Honor silver dollar.

The U.S. Mint has not disclosed whether 10% of the total limited number of coins available were assigned to the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program, for advance purchase by the 18 dealers who participate in that program.

