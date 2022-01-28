Orders for the limited-edition colorized 2022-P National Purple Heart Hall of Honor silver dollar will be restricted to one coin per household.

The United States Mint’s online product catalog indicates the product has a maximum limit of 25,000 coins, which will be offered for $95 each.

Colorization, to be accomplished by an outside contracted vendor, will be applied to coins taken from the Philadelphia Mint’s production.

U.S. Mint officials have not recently disclosed what outside contractor will execute the colorization process. The company that colorized the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame dollar and half dollar would not comment on whether they have the contract, and referred Coin World back to the Mint.

No specific release date is yet announced by U.S. Mint officials for the colorized Purple Heart dollar.

Pricing for the product was posted Jan. 13 on the U.S. Mint’s website.

The U.S. Mint has not disclosed whether 10% of the total limited number of coins available will be assigned to the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program, for advance purchase by the 18 dealers who participate in that program.

One U.S. Mint customer alerted Coin World to his success in placing orders for limited-edition numismatic products by selecting the “Remind Me” option on each product listing as soon as the price was posted, regardless of whether a specific release date was yet announced.

The collector indicated that by checking the “Remind Me” button on the Mint’s product page, he receives advance notification of upcoming products and is assured his order will be filled.

Third colorized coin

The 2022 Purple Heart coin will be the third U.S. coin to bear a colorized design element, after the 2020 National Basketball of Fame copper-nickel clad half dollar and silver dollar.

