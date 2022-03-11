Colorized Purple Heart silver dollar goes on sale March 24
- Published: Mar 11, 2022, 9 AM
Sales of the limited-edition colorized Proof 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor silver dollar are scheduled to launch at noon Eastern Time March 24.
The numismatic product is limited to a release of 25,000 coins with a household-order limit of one coin.
The colorized silver dollar is priced during its pre-sale period at $95 per coin and is scheduled to remain at that price through 3 p.m. ET April 25, while inventory remains available.
The Proof silver dollars destined for colorization are struck at the West Point Mint, before being shipped to an outside contractor for the colorization process.
The firm providing the colorization is unidentified.
The colorization, in purple, will be applied only to the field surrounding George Washington’s portrait on the coin’s obverse, as it also appears on the actual Purple Heart medal.
After the 25,000 Proof silver dollars are colorized, the coins will be returned to the U.S. Mint’s order fulfillment contractor, PSFWeb in Memphis, Tennessee, which will eventually ship them to customers able to successfully place orders.
U.S. Mint officials indicate that for this coin, the 10% of the overall issue often designated for the Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program will not be set aside for those 18 dealers.
The West Point Mint is authorized to strike and release up to 400,000 Purple Heart silver dollars combined in Proof and Uncirculated versions.
Of the total, 25,000 Proof strikes are reserved for the colorization, and another 15,000 Proof dollars are reserved for inclusion in the Purple Heart coin program’s three-coin Proof set. The remaining potential mintage is available for sales of single Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars.
