Rusty Goe publishes three-volume work on Carson City Mint coins

A three-volume book set providing comprehensive information about the Carson City Mint and its coins is offered by coin dealer, researcher and author Rusty Goe.

Coin dealer, researcher and author Rusty Goe has put together a new three-volume set titled The Confident Carson City Coin Collector compiling answers to the questions his clients have asked during his three-plus-decade career.

Goe says in his introduction that informed collectors derive the most pleasure and gratification from their collecting pursuits, as their knowledge base gives them confidence to make right decisions.

Goe asserts that the Carson City Mint and its coins provide hobbyists with some of the most fascinating studies in all of numismatics. He has no doubt that although “CC” coins are already extremely popular, his newest release will stimulate even more interest while providing much-needed information.

Q. David Bowers writes in his foreword for Volume 1:

“The current volumes are monumental additions to the existing literature on the Carson City Mint. I have never seen a more exhaustive study of coins (of any kind) presented. I am greatly impressed with The Confident Carson City Coin Collector.”

Rusty Goe is a recognized authority on the Carson City Mint’s history and the coins that have survived from that institution. His previous two award-winning books are The Mint on Carson Street (2003) and James Crawford: Master of the Mint at Carson City (2007).

According to Goe, he has assisted many collectors in building praiseworthy sets of Carson City coins.

In 2005, he founded the Carson City Coin Collectors of America, and the club’s journal, Curry’s Chronicle has won numerous awards.

Goe’s new three-volume reference work comprises 2,500 pages, with sharp, full-color images of all 111 date-denomination combinations making up a basic complete set of Carson City coins. Goe presents multiple “Historical Setting” sections to provide glimpses of operations at the Carson City Mint during the years in which the coins were made. These sections feature contemporary pertinent stories about Nevada and the United States.

Given these perspectives, Goe then guides readers through the Coin Commentary sections for each date-denomination. Surviving population data, pricing information (from the past and the present), and pedigrees are systematically codified. Hundreds of auction appearances of Carson City Mint coins are cited.

Goe also teaches readers how to evaluate the physical qualities of individual coins, observing their positive and negative characteristics.

Included in the extensive appendices are:

➤ Finest-known examples of all 111 Carson City Mint date-denomination combinations.

➤ Cost estimates for finest-known examples of a complete 111-piece set for Carson City Mint coins, as of year-end 2018.

➤ 70-year Red Book pricing study for Carson City Mint coins (1947 to 2018).

➤ Nevada State Museum 109-Piece Carson City Mint coin collection — condition ratings.

➤ Surviving population totals all date-denominations Carson City Mint coins through year-end 2018.

➤ Survival Populations for Carson City Coins Fewer than 1,000 Pieces.

As Goe says, “Passionate Carson City coin enthusiasts thirst for the water of knowledge drawn from the conduits of reliable research. These volumes attempt to quench some of this thirstiness.”

More information about the book and its author can be found at www.southgatecoins.com.

