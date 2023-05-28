Rare 1870-CC Coronet gold $10 eagle surfaces in Canada

This finest known 1870-CC Coronet $10 gold eagle, graded and encapsulated About Uncirculated 55+ by NGC, is set for August auction.

What is now known as the highest-grade certified example of an 1870-CC Coronet $10 eagle has been in the possession of a Canadian family for more then a century.

The coin — graded and encapsulated About Uncirculated 55+ by Numismatic Guaranty Co. — is consigned to Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ August auction. The NGC Price Guide values the coin at $335,000.

Fewer than 100 examples of the 1870-CC Coronet gold eagle remain from production at the Carson City Mint in Nevada of 5,908 coins, according to numismatist Jeff Garrett from Mid-American Rare Coin Galleries in Lexington, Kentucky, and co-author with Ron Guth of the Encyclopedia of U.S. Gold Coins 1795–1933.

Garrett consigned the coin to the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August auction.

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According to Canadian numismatist Sandy Campbell from Proof Positive Coins, Baddeck, Nova Scotia, the 1870-CC Coronet eagle surfaced recently when a family in Canfield, Ontario, brought the coin to another firm in Ontario. The region is notable as a stopping off point along the Underground Railroad, which ferried slaves and former slaves north long after the close of the American Civil War, according to Campbell.

The owners of the gold coin knew of the rarity and historical value of the gold coin, Campbell said. Campbell commissioned Garrett to broker the sale of the coin.

Based on population reports of 1870-CC Coronet eagles graded and encapsulated by Professional Coin Grading Service, NGC, and ANACS, PCGS has handled 58 submissions from Very Good to AU-55, NGC has handled 68 submissions from Fine 12 to AU-55+, and ANACS has handled 11 submissions from Very Fine 20 to AU-50.

Garrett said the total number of certifications likely includes coins submitted multiple times in hopes of receiving a higher grade.

Editor's note: Several corrections and other changes were made to this article on June 1.

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