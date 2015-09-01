At Very Good 10, rare 1870-CC Coronet gold eagle brings $28,200

With more than $60 million realized, the sheer volume of Heritage and Stack’s Bowers Galleries official 2015 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money auctions allowed collectors to choose from a wide range of material. Coins from the Carson City Mint were well represented, so much so that one can explore fine nuances within a market, such as Carson City Mint coins in the Very Good 10 grade. Better than the standard Very Good 8, but not quite Fine, these coins are often priced in the marketplace with a slight-to-modest premium over a typical Very Good 8 coin.

Here is one of three we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis:

The Coin

1870-CC Coronet gold $10 eagle, Very Good 10

The Price

$28,200

The Story

When the Carson City Mint began gold production in 1870, it did so on a relatively modest scale with low mintages for all three of the gold denominations it produced that year: $5 half eagles, $10 eagles and $20 double eagles.

The 1870-CC Coronet $10 gold eagles are rare, with a low mintage of 5,908, of which an estimated 45 to 60 survive today. Heritage suggests that even this traditional estimate may be generous.

No Mint State examples are known, with the finest piece grading About Uncirculated 55 and the majority showing moderate to heavy circulation. At Heritage’s 2015 ANA auction, an example grading Very Good 10 by Professional Coin Grading Service brought $28,200.

That price is especially strong when considering that a different example in the same grade sold for $13,225 at a June 2008 Heritage sale, but it is slightly less than an NGC Fine 12 example sold for at Heritage’s March 20, 2014, sale of the Donald E. Bently Collection.

Keep reading this Market Analysis:

Key date 1889-CC Morgan dollar struck just after Carson City Mint resumed silver dollar production

1884-CC Coronet gold realizes $3,525 at 2015 ANA show despite Very Good 10 grade

