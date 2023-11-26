Panelists consider designs for American Innovation dollars

The Commission of Fine Arts recommended this design for the 2025 Arkansas American Innovation dollar.

Proposed designs for the reverses of first two American innovation dollars to be released by the U.S. Mint in 2025 received recommendation Nov. 16 from the Commission of Fine Arts.

The CFA considered five designs for the Arkansas dollar reverse and six for Michigan.

The designs proposed for the Arkansas dollar recognize Raye Jean Montague, an American naval engineer and innovator of computer-aided design of naval ships. Montague is credited with the first computer-generated rough draft of a naval ship.

The CFA-recommended design “features Raye Montague visualizing a United States Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate, a ship she designed by computer. The grid pattern over the sea evokes the engineering and drafting techniques she digitized to accomplish her design. The additional inscription RAYE MONTAGUE rounds out the design.”

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The CFA requested an update to this design.

The Michigan design portrays a 1930s-era auto worker assembling a vehicle, recognizing Ransom Olds’ original patent for the assembly line concept. Various stages of assembly appear in the background in descending relief. The additional inscription AUTOMOTIVE ASSEMBLY LINE sits below the composition.

The CFA recommended the addition of more works to the design.

The proposed designs for the 2025 Florida and Texas dollars are to be presented to the CFA and the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for the panels’ separate consideration in early 2024.

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