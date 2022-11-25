American Innovations Proof set sales to start Oct. 26

The American Innovation $1 Coin Proof set goes on sale from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time Oct. 26, featuring all coins in the 2023 American Innovations dollar program.

The 2023 American Innovations dollar Proof set features four coins honoring “innovations” in the following states:

➤ Ohio — Underground Railroad

➤ Louisiana — Higgins Boat

➤ Indiana — Automotive Industry

➤ Mississippi — First Human Lung Transplant

The design for the Ohio coin focuses on the involvement of the people of the state with the Underground Railroad during the American Civil War. According to the Mint’s narrative for the coin, the recommended design depicts “two strong hands grasped together, the upper arm pulling the lower arm upward, representing the support and strength required by both parties on the Underground Railroad. A chain fastened to a rustic shackle around the lower arm’s wrist snaps and fragments, alluding to the hope of freedom.”

The design for the Louisiana dollar features the Higgins landing craft that changed the tide of World War II. According to the U.S. Mint’s design narrative, “Andrew Higgins, the man behind Higgins Industries of New Orleans, Louisiana, was known for being an innovator and an entrepreneur. Higgins developed the ‘Eureka’ boat as a craft that could easily navigate the shallow waters of the Louisiana marshes and swamps. This design would later be adapted to military specifications for a landing craft. In 1938, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps began testing what became known as the ‘Higgins Boat,’ the boat that would go on to change the course of World War II. The Landing Craft Vehicle and Personnel (LCVP), or Higgins Boat, allowed for military personnel, equipment, and vehicles to easily unload onto an open beach through a front ramp on the boat. Having the capability to maneuver in only 10 inches of water and creating more attack points on the beach, the Higgins Boat changed how the war was fought and dramatically improved the outcome of the Normandy landings. The unorthodox construction used plywood to save money and steel. 23,358 LCVPs were made during World War II.”

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The Indiana dollar’s design focuses on a single car, noting the state’s contributions to the automobile industry. The design “represents the growing popularity of racing in Indiana with a turn-of-the-century race car positioned at the starting line. Racing necessitated several automobile improvements, including the addition of a rearview mirror. The additional inscription AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY is arced across the top of the design.”

The Mississippi dollar reverse design focuses on the state’s legacy as the location for the first human lung transplant. The design depicts the Rod of Asclepius superimposed above a stylized rendering a pair of human lungs. On the evening of June 11, 1963, Dr. James Hardy and his collaborators, Watts Webb, Martin Dalton Jr., and George Walker Jr., at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) performed the world’s first human lung transplant. According to the Mint’s narrative, “Following the surgery, the patient lived for almost three weeks after the transplant, before succumbing to renal failure, a condition that was unrelated to the transplant. The achievement, however, was undeniable. The significance of Dr. Hardy’s initial human lung transplant lies in the demonstration that the technical aspects of the surgical procedure in a human could allow survival and function of a human lung, and that the rejection of the transplant could be prevented for a period of time with then-available immunotherapy.”

The set will be priced at $24. It has a mintage limit and product limit of 80,055, with a household order limit of five sets.

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