American Innovation dollar for Indiana is car themed

The 2023 American Innovation dollar for Indiana features a series of vehicles that showcase Indiana innovations from yesterday and today.

The 2023 American Innovation dollar for Indiana focuses on the state’s automobile heritage, including the running of the annual Indianapolis 500 race. The coins become available in bag and roll quantities starting June 26, though the subscription option has been open for several weeks.

The Indiana American Innovation dollar’s reverse “design features a series of vehicles that showcase Indiana innovations from yesterday and today. From top to bottom, the design includes an early style gas automobile, a representation of classic car production, and a recent model of an Indy style race car.” Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, and INDIANA.

It was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Ronald D. Sanders and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The Mint offers 25-coin rolls of 2023 American Innovation, Indiana dollars, priced at $34.50 per roll, from either the Philadelphia or Denver Mint. The roll limit for this product offer is 8,000 rolls from each facility.

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The Mint also offers 100-coin bags from either facility, priced at $117.50 per bag, with a 3,000-bag maximum available from each facility.

The state’s 2023 American Innovation dollar is the second U.S. coin honoring Indiana with a race car theme. The 2002 State quarter dollar for Indiana shows an Indy style race car zooming toward the viewer, with a map of the state behind and circle of stars. The inscription CROSSROADS OF AMERICA, Indiana’s official motto, appears below the race car.

The Indianapolis 500, held Memorial Day weekend, made its debut in 1911. It has been held annually most years since, with gaps during World War I and World War II. It is part of the IndyCar series of races and is generally considered the most prestigious race in the series.

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