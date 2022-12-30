Ohio’s American Innovation dollars first to appear in 2023

The 2023 American Innovation dollars for Ohio with a circulation finish will be offered in bags and rolls beginning Jan. 30.

Circulation-finish 2023 American Innovation dollars celebrating Ohio’s innovation will be offered in bags and rolls from output at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints by the United States Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Jan. 30.

The 25-coin paper-wrapped rolls of coins from either of the two facilities will retail for $34.50 each. The 100-coin Mint-sewn mini canvas bags of the circulation-quality coins from either Mint will be offered at $117.50 each.

The maximum product releases will be 8,000 rolls each from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints and 3,000 bags from each facility.

The Ohio dollars are the first of four American Innovation dollar coins to be issued in 2023 at numismatic premiums above face value, with none of the production placed into general circulation.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

American Innovation dollars recognizing achievements in the states of Louisiana, Indiana and Mississippi will be offered later in calendar year 2023.

The Ohio dollar’s reverse design, according to the U.S. Mint’s design narrative, “is emblematic of the Underground Railroad. It depicts two strong hands grasped together, the upper arm pulling the lower arm upward, representing the support and strength of the Underground Railroad. A chain fastened to a rustic shackle around the lower arm’s wrist snaps and fragments, alluding to the hope of freedom.”

The reverse was designed by Artistic Infusion Program designer Beth Zaiken and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Stephen C. Layne. The common obverse for the series depicting the Statue of Liberty was designed by AIP designer Justin Kunz and sculpted Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The program will offer four American Innovation dollars a year until an achievement or innovation for each state, territory and Washington, D.C., has been recognized.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter