Native American dollars for 2025 on sale in January

The 2025 Native American $1 coin obverse carries the standard Sacagawea and infant design, while the reverse caries a depiction of native Hawaiian scholar and composer Mary Kawena Pukuii.

Bags, rolls and boxes of rolled circulation quality 2025 Native American dollars from production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints are scheduled to go on sale to the public from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time Jan. 28.

The reverse, designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Christina L. Hess and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill, illustrates Mary Kawena Pukuii, a native Hawaiian scholar, author, composer, hula expert, and educator who passed away in 1986 at age 91.

Each of the product options has a 10-per-household limit.

The coins will be offered in 100-coin canvas mini-bags from either production facility, for $123.50 per bag. The maximum product release, determined by the U.S. Mint, is 1,800 bags for each Mint facility.

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The 25-coin paper-wrapped rolls of dollar coins will be priced at $36.25 per roll, with a maximum product limit of 14,700 single rolls per facility.

The 250-coin boxes containing 10 paper-wrapped 25-coin rolls will be available for $304.25 per box. The maximum household order per Mint facility is 10 boxes, and the U.S. Mint’s release limit on the product is 1,701 boxes.

Despite being struck with a circulation quality finish, none of the Native American dollars is destined for commercial circulation. They are intended for collector sales only, with a premium to discourage buyers from simply spending the coins into circulation, although they remain legal tender.

Production for circulation of manganese-brass clad dollar coins was suspended Dec. 13, 2011, with the James A. Garfield Presidential dollar coin, as banks failed to order them for circulation and stored accumulations became difficult to manage.

U.S. Mint customers may register and place advance orders for the coins on the Mint’s website through the subscription sales option link at www.usmint.gov.

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