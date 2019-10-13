2020 Native American dollar reverse honors Alaskan activist

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The Native American dollar maintains Sculptor Glenna Goodacre's portrait of Sacagawea and her infant son, Jean-Baptiste, introduced on the Sacagawea dollar in 2000.

The approved reverse for the 2020 Native American dollar pays homage to an Alaskan anti-discrimination activist.

The approved reverse design for the 2020 Native American dollar was unveiled Oct. 5 by U.S. Mint Chief Administrative Officer Patrick Hernandez.

The unveiling took place during the Alaska Native Brothers and Alaska Native Sisters Convention at Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage.

The design is dedicated to Elizabeth Peratrovich and Alaska’s Anti-Discrimination Law.

The design features a portrait of Peratrovich, whose advocacy was considered a deciding factor in the passage of the 1945 Anti-Discrimination Law in the Alaskan state legislature. The foreground features a symbol of the Tlingit Raven moiety, of which she was a member.

The design was created by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill who will sculpt her own work.

The Native American dollars are produced with an Uncirculated circulation-quality finish and offered in 25-coin rolls, 100-coin bags, and 250-coin boxes of rolled coins each from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

The Native American dollar will also be struck at the Denver and Philadelphia facilities with a special finish for inclusion in the annual Uncirculated Mint set.

The dollar will also be at the San Francisco Mint with standard Proof finish for inclusion in the standard annual Proof and Silver Proof sets and any other packaging options.

