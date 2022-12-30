Mint reveals American Innovation dollars to be offered in 2023

The 2023 American Innovation dollars bear reverse designs recognizing innovations developed in the states of Ohio, Louisiana, Indiana, and Mississippi.

The United States Mint has posted images on its website of the four 2023 American Innovation dollars that will be struck with a circulation-quality finish and issued as numismatic products in bags and rolls.

The 2023 American Innovation dollar reverse designs recognize contributions from Ohio, Louisiana, Indiana and Mississippi.

The coins minted with a circulation-quality finish will be offered as numismatic products above face value, and none of the coins are to be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve.

The Ohio dollar design reflects the state’s involvement with the Underground Railroad during the American Civil War.

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The Louisiana dollar reverse illustrates a Higgins Boat as it would have been deployed during World War II, with its innovative landing ramp open against a beach. The design was rendered by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Dennis Friel and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

The Indiana dollar reverse depicts a series of vehicles that showcase Indiana innovations from yesterday and today. From top to bottom, the design includes an early style gas automobile, a representation of classic car production, and a recent model of an Indy style race car. It was designed by AIP designer Ronald D. Sanders and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The Mississippi dollar reverse design features a pair of human lungs in the background, while a surgical assistant passes forceps to the surgeon during the first lung transplant surgery. It was designed by AIP designer Katelyn Arquette and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell.

Selecting the designs

The United States Mint website explains the design process for the American Innovation dollars:

“The Mint works with the office of the Governor, or other Chief Executive for each state, territory, or city, along with subject matter experts, to determine design concepts emblematic of innovation that is significant and meaningful to its jurisdiction and/or its role in the Nation. Once the Secretary of the Treasury approves the design concepts, the designs are developed and reviewed. The Secretary of the Treasury selects the final design for each coin. The 2023 designs honor innovations and/or innovators from Ohio, Louisiana, Indiana, and Mississippi.”

The Mint adds: “This multi-year series that started in 2018 honors innovation and innovators by issuing $1 coins for each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories.”

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