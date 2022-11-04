Week's Most Read: Mint releases 2023 products schedule

The Proof 2023-W American Eagle silver dollar goes on sale Feb. 28, with the Proof 2023-S American Eagle silver dollar offered by the U.S. Mint sometime in the fall of the year.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Australian bank notes do not depict Steve Irwin: Businesses in Australia’s Northern Territory are being told to be aware of ersatz cash that was stolen on Oct. 24 from a film production site in Alice Springs.

4. Monday Morning Brief for Nov. 14, 2022: No matter what party assumes control of Congress, it is likely that internal procedures and practices regarding how numismatic legislation is handled will go unchanged. That is a shame.

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3. Market Analysis: The importance of a coin’s strike: A 1916 quarter dollar, graded Mint State 64 by PCGS and bearing a green CAC sticker, sold for $24,000 earlier this year in Heritage’s FUN summer convention auction.

2. Proof double eagles shine at Stack’s Bowers sale: At $990,000, a Proof 67 Deep Cameo 1885 Coronet gold $20 double eagle came tantalizingly close to topping the $1 million mark at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Nov. 1 Rarities Night auction.

1. U.S. Mint releases schedule for over 80 2023 products: Release dates for the first 18 numismatic products to be offered by the U.S. Mint in calendar year 2023 have been announced by the bureau, with tentative time frames for 68 more.

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