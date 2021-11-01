BEP to resume collectibles issues offered on Mint website

A sheet of 50 Series 2017 $1 bills from the New York bank printed at the Washington, D.C., facility will be offered.

One product to be offered by the BEP is a “Lucky Money Fortune Note” targeted to Asian buyers. It has a serial number beginning with “8888.”

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is on the verge of restarting its collector sales program, which has been shut down since the COVID crisis began as the agency instead chose to focus its energies exclusively on satisfying the demands of the Federal Reserve for circulating currency.

It should soon be back in business, albeit, to the consternation of many collectors, only as a sequestered stepchild on the website of the United States Mint.

The BEP page on the Mint’s website, https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/paper-currency/, lists 26 products under the banner “Coming Soon.” They range in price from just $5.95 each for a pair of Uncirculated $1 Federal Reserve notes to $1,800 for a 16-note sheet of $100 notes.

One of the $5.95 products is a “Lucky Money Fortune Note” targeted to Asian buyers. The $1 note has a serial number beginning with “8888” and is expected to be available in September 2023. The other $5.95 product is called a $1 “Prosperity Forever 168 Note.” These have serial numbers beginning with 168 — “in many Asian communities 168 signifies prosperity and good fortune,” according to the BEP. These will be ready in the spring of 2023. Each note is in a custom-designed sleeve.

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Also ready in the spring will be a Series 2003A $2 “Lucky Money Panda Note” from the St. Louis district with a serial number beginning with “888.”

At the other end of the price spectrum is the $1,800 asked for the largest uncut currency sheet available for the $100 note. The Series 2009A $100 16-note uncut sheet from the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank has the signatures of Secretary of the Treasury Timothy Geithner and Treasurer of the United States Rosie Rios. It was printed at the BEP facility in Fort Worth, Texas. An informational insert describing the design of the note will be included. It should be available in the spring with an order limit of four per household.

The BEP will also offer uncut sheets for each other circulating denomination, with the exception of the $5 note, in various sizes from four notes up to 50 notes depending on the denomination. The sheet of 50 notes comprises Series 2017 $1 bills from the New York bank printed at the Washington, D.C., facility. It will be offered for $86 in the spring.

A few additional sets and collections will be offered under the BEP’s Premium Products category.

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