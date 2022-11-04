U.S. Mint releases schedule for over 80 2023 products

The Proof 2023-S Morgan silver dollar, restricted to a release of 400,000 coins, will go on sale to the public later in the year. Orders can be placed now by subscription on the Mint’s website.

The Proof 2023-W American Eagle silver dollar goes on sale Feb. 28, with the Proof 2023-S American Eagle silver dollar offered by the U.S. Mint sometime in the fall of the year.

Release dates for the first 18 numismatic products to be offered by the U.S. Mint in calendar year 2023 have been announced by the bureau, with tentative time frames for 68 more.

Individual pricing for each product has not yet been announced.

Some of the product options, especially for those released annually, are available now to place orders through the U.S. Mint’s Subscription options.

Products to be released to the public in January and February are:

➤ Jan. 30: 2023 American Innovation, Ohio dollars in 25-coin rolls and 100-coin Mint-sewn mini canvas bags from production at both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

➤ Feb. 6: 2023 Native American dollars from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints in 25-coin rolls, 100-coin bags and 250-coin boxes.

➤ Feb. 13: James Buchanan Presidential silver medal.

➤ Feb. 14: 2023 American Women, Bessie Coleman quarter dollars in 100-coin bags from Denver and Philadelphia Mint output, two-roll sets representing one 40-coin roll each from the two production facilities, and a three-roll set which adds a 40-coin roll of San Francisco Mint strikes.

➤ Feb. 23: 2023-W Platinum Proof First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Freedom of the Press $100 coin.

➤ Feb. 28: Proof 2023-W American Eagle silver dollar, West Point Mint.

➤ Feb. 28: 2023 Congratulations set, which includes a Proof 2023-W American Eagle silver dollar.

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Products to be released sometime in the spring of 2023 are:

➤ Matte Finish Abraham Lincoln Presidential silver medal.

➤ Proof 2023-W American Buffalo gold $50 coin.

➤ 2023 American Eagle four-coin gold Proof set.

➤ Single Proof 2023-W American Eagle gold 1-ounce $50, half-ounce $25, quarter-ounce $10, and tenth-ounce Proof $5 coins.

➤ 2023 American Innovation, Louisiana dollars in 25-coin rolls and 100-coin bags

➤ Five-coin 2023-S American Women Quarter Dollars Proof set from San Francisco Mint output.

➤ 2023 American Women, Edith Kanaka’ole quarter dollars in bags, two-roll and three-roll sets and rolls.

➤ 2023-S American Women Quarter Dollars Silver Proof set.

➤ United States Army 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medal, limited to 10,000.

➤ 2023 Kennedy half dollar 200-coin bag containing 100 coins each with circulation-quality finish from both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

➤ 2023 two-roll set of Kennedy half dollars, 20 coins each from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

Summer 2023 numismatic product releases from the U.S. Mint comprise:

➤ Uncirculated 2023-W American Buffalo gold $50 coin.

➤ 2023 American Innovation, Indiana dollars in bags and rolls.

➤ 2023 American Innovation, Mississippi dollars in bags and rolls.

➤ Proof 2023-W American Liberty gold $100 coin.

➤ Proof American Liberty 1-ounce silver medal struck at the Philadelphia Mint without Mint mark.

➤ Five individual 2023 American Women quarter dollar ornaments.

➤ 2023 American Women, Eleanor Roosevelt quarter dollars in bags and rolls.

➤ 2023 American Women, Jovita Idar quarter dollars in bags and rolls.

➤ Matte Finish Andrew Johnson Presidential silver medal.

➤ U.S. Navy 1-ounce silver medal, no mintage limit.

➤ Uncirculated 2023-P Morgan dollar.

➤ Uncirculated 2023-P Peace dollar.

➤ Standard 2023-S Proof set.

➤ 2023 Uncirculated Coin set, containing 10 coins each from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints.

Fall 2023 numismatic product releases include:

➤ Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin.

➤ Proof 2023-S American Eagle silver dollar.

➤ Four-coin 2023-S American Innovation $1 Proof set.

➤ Four-coin 2023-S American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof set.

➤ American Women, Maria Tallchief quarter dollars in bags, two-roll and three-roll sets.

➤ Matte Finish U.S. Marine Corps 1-ounce silver medal.

➤ 2023-S Limited Edition Silver Proof set.

➤ Mighty Minters 2023 ornament.

➤ Proof 2023-S Morgan dollar, limited to 400,000, subscription option.

➤ Two-coin 2023-S Morgan and Peace dollar silver Proof set.

➤ Proof 2023-S Peace dollar.

➤ Ulysses S. Grant Presidential silver medal without Mint mark from San Francisco Mint.<

➤ United States Mint 2023 ornament.

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