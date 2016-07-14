Mint discloses 2017 quarter dollar release dates

The 2017 Frederick Douglass National Historic Site quarter dollar will be released into general circulation April 3. Illustration show is design recommended by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The U.S. Mint has released official issue dates for the five 2017 America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

??Feb. 6, 2017 — Effigy Mounds National Monument (Iowa).

??April 3, 2017 — Frederick Douglas National Historic Site (District of Columbia).

??June 5, 2017 — Ozark National Scenic Riverways (Missouri).

??Aug. 28, 2017 — Ellis Island National Monument (Statue Of Liberty) (New Jersey).

??Nov. 13, 2017 — George Rogers Clark National Historical Park (Indiana).

Still to be disclosed by the U.S. Mint are the designs approved by the Treasury secretary or his designee for the reverses of each of the 2017 coins.

The official release dates often coincide with the U.S. Mint's offering of numismatic products of bags and rolls of Uncirculated circulation-quality copper-nickel clad quarter dollars. The circulation-quality coins will be struck at both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

The 2017 coins, for the eighth year of the 11-year program, will be releases 36 through 40 of a total of 56 coins to be issued under the law that provided for the America's Beautiful Quarters Program.

Shipments from the U.S. Mint to the Federal Reserve will begin one week prior to the official release date, according to U.S. Mint officials.

The program authorizes the production and release of one quarter dollar for each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories — Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, U.S. Virgin Islands and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands — with a design representing a national park or other historic site in the particular state or territory. The coins are being released in the order in which the parks or other historic sites were named to their official status.