How an America the Beautiful quarter gets designed

1. Designing 'America the Beautiful'

The video above gives collectors a chance to learn how the latest quarter dollar in the America the Beautiful series, which pays tribute to Shawnee National Forest in Illinois, was designed, straight from the guy who designed it.

Engraver Jim Licaretz from the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia quickly breaks down what the digital design process entails and how he went about creating the design that is used on the quarter.

Read more about the Shawnee National Forest quarter:

2. Demand for silver bullion expected to stay high

The demand that has led to record American Eagle sales the last two years is expected to remain elevated as collectors and investors take advantage of relatively lower metal prices in the first few months of the year.

See what the future holds for the silver coin.

3. Week's Most Read

Another eventful week in coin-collecting news is just about in the books.

Here are the five stories that readers enjoyed most.

4. Connect with Coin World:

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com lists the following prices per ounce Friday at 12:23 p.m. ET:

6. Hot topics

Check out three interesting stories from the last few of days:

7. Something Social