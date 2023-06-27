Market Analysis: Top-graded Proof 1950 quarter dollar
- Published: Jun 27, 2023, 11 AM
Proof sets including the cent through half dollar coins resumed production after a hiatus of several decades starting in 1936, stopping in 1942 as World War II made resources scarce. The U.S. Mint started again making Proof coins for sale to collectors in sets in 1950, and the Mint sold 51,386 1950 Proof sets.
Stack’s Bowers Galleries offered a 1950 Washington quarter dollar at its Rarities Night sale graded Proof 68 Deep Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service, where the cataloger called it “the scarcest issue in the modern Washington series,” praising “bright silver-white surfaces” displaying “outstanding contrast between mirrored fields and softly frosted motifs.”
It is one of just two in this grade with Deep Cameo contrast at PCGS with none finer, and it sold for $22,800. The other comparably graded example realized $31,200 at Heritage’s 2022 Florida United Numismatists auction, reinforcing the rarity of these Deep Cameo 1950 quarter dollars, though ones in non-Cameo grades are plentiful.
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