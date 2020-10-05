Market Analysis: Selling a 'Superbird' 1952 Washington quarter
- Published: Oct 5, 2020, 9 AM
“Superbird” is a wonderful nickname for a variety of the Proof 1952 Washington quarter dollar where there’s a clear S shape on the eagle’s chest on the reverse. Listed as FS-901 in Cherrypickers’, it’s not an errant San Francisco “S” Mint mark, but rather a curving S-shaped die line.
Heritage writes, “Although it is not listed in the Guide Book [of United States Coins], the 1952 FS-901 proof quarter is well-known and highly sought-after among series specialists.” The one in the auction, graded Proof 67 Deep Cameo, sold for $7,800.
Professional Coin Grading Service speculated in a 2013 article, “In the 1950s, the Superman TV show was so extremely popular that some experts believe that a Mint employee intentionally added the ‘S’ mint mark on the eagle’s chest as a way of supporting the Superman show.”
Of course, whether it is a happy coincidence or the result of something more deliberate will likely remain unknown. However, the resulting variety with the cool name remains discoverable, unattributed, in dealer inventories for sharp-eyed and patient collectors.
